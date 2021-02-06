Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.
