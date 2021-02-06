Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.56. 1,714,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,689. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

