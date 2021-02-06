Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) will report sales of $222.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alto Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.96 million to $222.50 million. Alto Ingredients posted sales of $357.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will report full year sales of $950.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.17 million to $950.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.66 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alto Ingredients.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Alto Ingredients news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $1,146,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $6,716,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,497,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alto Ingredients stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

