First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 701,309 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701,309 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $202,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

