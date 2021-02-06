Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s share price rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 1,418,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 989,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $672.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $36,738.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Insiders sold 364,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,227 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.