Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.08. 101,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 229,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nesco in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $385.41 million, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.23.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nesco during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nesco during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nesco during the third quarter worth $93,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Nesco during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nesco by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Nesco Company Profile (NYSE:NSCO)

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

