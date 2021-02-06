O Dell Group LLC Sells 20,810 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 9.1% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $23,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after buying an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after buying an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after buying an additional 222,871 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 324,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

