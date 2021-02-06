Kathleen M. Whalen Sells 280 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HCA opened at $176.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day moving average is $144.37. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

