Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

