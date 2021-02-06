The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Estée Lauder Companies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS and its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.20 EPS.

NYSE EL traded up $19.76 on Friday, reaching $272.81. 3,129,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,525. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $276.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

