Pritchard Capital Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $104.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Pritchard Capital from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. Pritchard Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 33.11% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $155.48 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $158.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

