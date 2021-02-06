Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,266 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $121.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

