Goodman Financial Corp Purchases 6,002 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises about 2.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 14.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,465,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

