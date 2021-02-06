Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.Corteva also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Corteva stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

