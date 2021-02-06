Truepoint Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VEU stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

