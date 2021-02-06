Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,534,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Danaher by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,628,000 after acquiring an additional 400,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Danaher by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,277,000 after acquiring an additional 168,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.