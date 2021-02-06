Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 130 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $918,516,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,464,000 after acquiring an additional 294,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.19 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

