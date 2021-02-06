BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Down 6.3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.65. 9,426,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 7,796,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after buying an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 605,578 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 907,591 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

