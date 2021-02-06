Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Down 7.3%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.86 and last traded at $36.19. 1,143,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 778,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

