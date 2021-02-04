Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.559-303.347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.44 million.

HIMX traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 6,293,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,426. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

