Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 253,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,336. The company has a market capitalization of $312.86 million, a PE ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

