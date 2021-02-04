UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

UGI stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,439. UGI has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

