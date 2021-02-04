UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.
UGI stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,439. UGI has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
In other UGI news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.