Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 billion.Kohl’s also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to 1.00-1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Kohl’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,553,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

