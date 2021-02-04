Giant (GIC) Price Tops $0.0202

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Giant token can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market capitalization of $182,174.32 and $14,109.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded up 79.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001554 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 96% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001540 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,013,387 tokens. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

