Huobi Token Price Reaches $7.93 on Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $7.93 or 0.00021351 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $375.66 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01300903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,180.84 or 0.05869588 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

