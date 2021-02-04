Zano (ZANO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.97 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $55,067.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zano has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00154076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00088766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00065244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00240448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041452 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,526,636 coins and its circulating supply is 10,497,136 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.