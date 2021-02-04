HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches Market Cap of $478.42 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00003692 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $478.42 million and $157,161.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001824 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043683 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000242 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006010 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00018602 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

