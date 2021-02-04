SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Price Up 5.6%

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)’s share price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 136,338 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 121,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $750.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 70.6% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $1,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 78.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 92,406 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 22.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 90,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 79.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 164,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 73,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

