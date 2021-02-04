HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $82.64. 1,145,408 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 911,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,653.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,457,754. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 315,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

