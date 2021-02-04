GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.82. Approximately 922,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 745,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

