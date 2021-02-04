Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.68. 332,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 227,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $363.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

