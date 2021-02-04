Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.19 and last traded at $60.05. Approximately 508,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 431,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $697,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $423,139.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,128 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

