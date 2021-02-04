MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Up 5.7%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.57. 894,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 654,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $787.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MRC Global by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

