MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Up 5.7%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares shot up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.57. 894,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 654,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $787.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
