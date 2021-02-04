Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 1,392,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,711,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $477.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

