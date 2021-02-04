Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Update

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.77. The company had a trading volume of 580,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

