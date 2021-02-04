BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.05-3.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.341-24.027 billion.BCE also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $43.73. 1,170,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

