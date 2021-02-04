Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +12% to +16% or $726.77 million to $752.72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.15 million.Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HI. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday.

HI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 626,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,287. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

