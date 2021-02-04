Aspiriant LLC Has $34.42 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,244,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,296,000 after buying an additional 116,728 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

