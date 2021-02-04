Eden Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $807,609.74 and $87,917.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eden has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.44 or 0.01332115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00056213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,196.04 or 0.05904641 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

