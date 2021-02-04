Hellenic Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $310,123.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $95.55 million and approximately $310,123.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00398727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

