Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0785 on Major Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Linear token can now be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 110.3% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $163.52 million and approximately $19.30 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.44 or 0.01332115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00056213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,196.04 or 0.05904641 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,083,369,990 tokens. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

