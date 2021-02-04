FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.34-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $176-188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.65 million.FormFactor also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.34-$0.42 EPS.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 608,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,095. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

