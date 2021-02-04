FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of FORM stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 608,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.