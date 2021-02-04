Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ DCBO traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.35. 91,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,295. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08. Docebo has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Docebo stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Docebo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

