CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.35 to $0.65 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.71.

OTCMKTS CVSI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 1,640,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,697. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

