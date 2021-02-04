KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05, RTT News reports. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KLAC traded up $7.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,317. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $317.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.81.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.42.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

