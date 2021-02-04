AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 241,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average is $97.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

