Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 55 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $2,857,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.55. 96,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.06. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

