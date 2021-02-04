AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.25 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25, Briefing.com reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UHAL traded up $13.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $495.63. The company had a trading volume of 69,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,421. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.24. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $519.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

