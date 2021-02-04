Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.95. The company had a trading volume of 111,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,922. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.06. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

