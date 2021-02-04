Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of ECHO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.48. 239,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,781. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $757.80 million, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

ECHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, 140166 lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

